PBSO: Suspects wanted for auto theft, fraudulent credit card use

The sheriff's office says it is trying to track down two men suspected of stealing a 2019 Lincoln MKC from a home in Lake Worth Beach.
PBSO says the incident happened on November 12.
Investigators say the suspects also used the victim's credit cards in West Palm Beach.
The sheriff's office is asking for information and urges anyone who recognizes the pair to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
