Police looking for missing 15-year-old Olympic Heights Community High School student

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.
Isabella Correia, who goes to Olympic Heights Community High School in suburban Boca Raton, went missing on Thursday, according to a school district spokesperson.
No other details about her disappearance have been released.
A school district spokesperson said a detective is working the case and it's an active investigation.
If you know where Isabella is, call local law enforcement right away.
