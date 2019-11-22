Police looking for missing 15-year-old Olympic Heights Community High School student

Isabella Correia, who goes to Olympic Heights Community High School in suburban Boca Raton, went missing on Thursday (Source: School District of Palm Beach County)
By WPTV Webteam | November 22, 2019 at 4:25 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 4:25 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County School District police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl.

Isabella Correia, who goes to Olympic Heights Community High School in suburban Boca Raton, went missing on Thursday, according to a school district spokesperson.

No other details about her disappearance have been released.

A school district spokesperson said a detective is working the case and it's an active investigation.

If you know where Isabella is, call local law enforcement right away.

