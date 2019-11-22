Police: Stuart employees helps save the life of co-worker

A Stuart city employee, along with police and fire rescue, is being credited with helping save the life of a co-worker.
Eddie Robinson and another public works employee were in a truck on their way to put up holiday lights when they had to stop for a train.
That's when the driver suddenly lost consciousness, according to police.
They say Robinson didn't hesitate and pulled the driver from the vehicle and began performing CPR.
Soon, police arrived and the department says they resumed CPR when they were not able to find a pulse.
Then, medics with Stuart Fire Rescue appeared. Police say they stabilized the driver and took him to Cleveland Clinic North where he is now doing well.
They credit all parties involved with a successful outcome and say this holiday season the city and its workers have a lot to be thankful for.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.