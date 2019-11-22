Pre-arranged funeral arrangements - Is it for you?

Funeral pre-planning is not a topic most people like to talk about, but making your own funeral arrangements in advance is absolutely something everyone should consider. There are some clear benefits to prepaid funerals and to pre-planning your own funeral arrangements. The cost of a Jewish funeral like everything else is on the rise. Locking in the cost with a prepaid funeral arrangement could save you thousands. Of course, the savings is not the only reason you should consider funeral pre-planning.
There are a few good reasons that you may want to consider funeral pre-planning including:
- Reducing the stress on your family
- You can control the outcome
- The cost savings
- Personalize your memorial service
Prepaid funerals can be difficult to think about but pre-planning can be one of the best choices you have ever made for your family. Losing a loved one is very stressful for the people left behind. Decision making can be difficult for family members when they are under stress. Putting that pressure on family members does not give them the opportunity to mourn. They should not have to worry about whether they are making the right choices. Sadly, many families cannot agree on funeral arrangements and wind up with harsh feelings towards each other because of the disagreement. You can take the burden off your family by pre-planning your funeral.
YOU ARE IN CONTROL
No one knows better than you what type of service you want. When you take control of your end of life planning, not only do you take the pressure off your loved ones but you also get to make your own decisions. 69% of those responding to a recent survey state that they would prefer to take control of their end of life planning so that they can have control over what happens. Pre-paid funeral arrangements take the guess work out for your loved ones and let them mourn their loss without the worry of whether they made the right choices for you.
IT IS A FINANCIALLY PRUDENT DECISION
Pre-planning is an excellent way to reduce the cost of your funeral. You can lock in the price now and never have to worry about it again. Knowing that your end of life decisions have been made and paid for lets you live your life to the fullest worry-free. Learn more about pre-planning and how you can benefit from it.
This post is sponsored by Jewish Direct Burial and Cremation Services