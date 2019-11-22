Pre-arranged funeral arrangements - Is it for you?

No one knows better than you what type of service you want. When you take control of your end of life planning, not only do you take the pressure off your loved ones but you also get to make your own decisions. 69% of those responding to a recent survey state that they would prefer to take control of their end of life planning so that they can have control over what happens. Pre-paid funeral arrangements take the guess work out for your loved ones and let them mourn their loss without the worry of whether they made the right choices for you.