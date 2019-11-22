Pre-Planning Jewish Cremation Services

You have the option of pre-planning your funeral service. You can meet with a funeral director that will explain your options to you. If you elect to have a Jewish funeral, the funeral director can help you to make informed decisions about your service. Funeral directors according to most people over the age of 40 (65% of respondents surveyed) believe that a funeral parlor and the directors are the best resources for information about making funeral arrangements. One of the clear benefits of pre-planning your service is that your final wishes are sure to be honored. Another benefit is the cost-savings you can expect. You will be able to lock in your funeral costs by pre-planning and take the burden off your family’s shoulders. For many conservative and orthodox Jews deciding whether to be cremated can be a struggle with their faith. If you are unsure it is strongly suggested that you speak to your religious leader to get guidance and combine that information with the information that the funeral director provides.