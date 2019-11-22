Tips for writing an obituary

Finally, we reach the funeral information, this will record the date, time and location of the direct burial where others may join to pay their respects. If this is a Jewish funeral service, this will be where we list the Shiva information. Giving the days, dates, times and location are very important so others may respect the time of mourning. Always be sure to review the writing before sending it off to be printed for any mistakes. Go over all of the content written for any corrections on the date, time and location of the direct burial service and the Shiva information so no one feels insulted by a simple mistake. Ask for help if there are any misunderstandings through this process, never feel lost or shamed. Take time to process and breathe, this is an important piece in showing our loved ones final respect before accepting what is and moving forward in our journey.