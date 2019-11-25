Human remains confirmed to be 5-year-old Taylor Williams, missing Jacksonville girl

Authorities said Monday that human remains found in Alabama earlier this month have been identified as 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. (Source: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities said Monday that human remains found in Alabama earlier this month have been identified as 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, a missing girl from Jacksonville.

Williams was reported missing from her home on Nov. 6.

As a result of the discovery of her remains, an AMBER Alert for Williams has been canceled. Taylor’s cause of death has not been released.

Detectives said Taylor’s mother, 27-year-old Brianna Williams, stopped cooperating with investigators after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story.

Williams is now under arrest for child neglect and giving false information to police. Authorities said on Monday that, at this point, charges have not been upgraded.

Williams was booked into the Duval County Jail last week following nine days in the hospital, where she was treated for an apparent overdose.

