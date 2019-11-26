Pro-life advocates protest new Planned Parenthood in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Nearly 200 pro-life advocates in Port St. Lucie packed a Port St. Lucie commission meeting Monday night.
They wanted to tell city commissioners to stop Planned Parenthood from coming to the city at a new location on Hillmoor Road.
However, Mayor Greg Oravec, while appreciative of their passion, told the crowd they were not bringing their concerns to the right place. The city has no say in whether or not Planned Parenthood comes to Port St. Lucie. They are already moving into a building zoned appropriately for their use.
“You’re going to be advocating to a group that has no power to intervene on this application. So, I would personally encourage you to continue to be passionate and advocate at the state and federal level where you can actually influence the laws that control it,” Oravec said.
That did not stop some people from still sharing their concerns and deeply personal stories during public comment.
That included women like Clair Faunce.
She explained the story behind her own abortion, and the decision she made later in a second pregnancy to give up a child for adoption.
“And now she’s (the child she gave up for adoption) an actress and singer on Broadway ... she sent me the most beautiful thank you letter thanking me for giving her life. And an amazing life,” Faunce said.
“Any kind of information that’s given will make a difference. I always say to people together we make a difference,” said advocate Rob Stevens.
The Stuart Health Center is a Planned Parenthood location, closing on Jan. 14 and relocating to Port St. Lucie on Jan. 22.
In a statement Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida said the following: