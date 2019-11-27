Family of 5 displaced by fire at mobile home in suburban West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Five people, including two children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their mobile home Tuesday night.
The fire happened in the 1500 block of East Elaine Circle at 8:30 p.m.
Firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from the mobile home. After an aggressive fire attack, the fire was brought under control and extinguished.
Nearby homes were protected from the flames and were not damaged by the intense flames, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were performing overhaul and salvage operations.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Fire Investigation is on the scene. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced family.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
