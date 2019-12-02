Acreage house fire displaces 4 adults

THE ACREAGE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said four people were displaced after a house fire Sunday night in The Acreage.
Capt. Albert Borroto said the fire occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 15000 block of Key Lime Blvd.
Heavy smoke was coming from the garage of the home when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Borroto said crews entered the structure looking for the source of the smoke, located the fire and aggressively attacked it.
Crews determined that the fire had entered the attic of the home. Additional firefighters were placed on the roof to be begin ventilation and stop the fire from spreading.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist four adults displaced by the fire.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.