Grand opening of Rosemary Square brings in crowds

Rosemary Square in West Palm Beach is back open and businesses are counting on an increase in foot traffic to boost sales this holiday season.
Rachel Franklin was among the crowd gathered around the unveiling of Rosemary Square's new Wishing Tree. Those who live, work, and play downtown have been anticipating the grand reopening of the square, formerly known as CityPlace, months.
"This past weekend we definitely beat our numbers. It was really awesome to see how the construction has really helped our business," said Briana Nilsen, Assistant Manager at Sloan's Ice Cream.
Nilsen said business slowed down this spring when season came to an end and construction at the square began.
"It was a significant drop," said Nilsen.
Road construction in and around the square also kept some foot traffic away.
"It was definitely a challenge for a while, but you know, we had good detours and things like that," said Franklin.
It's the beginning of a new season and just in time for the holidays, coming off the heels of the biggest shopping weekend of the year, Nilsen said they are ready to roll out the seasonal highlights.
"We will be bringing out our peppermint stick ice cream soon," added Nilsen.
Jose Biserta lives nearby and said he was loyal to the local businesses during construction. He's looking forward to using the newly renovated public space now.
"This tree is unbelievable and the lighting, I haven’t seen it yet lit at night, but its going to be nice," said Biserta.
There's also snow falling every night over The Wishing Tree at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and an extra show at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
