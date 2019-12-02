Health officials: Raccoon in Wellington tests positive for rabies

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A raccoon that was fighting with a pet dog in Wellington has tested positive for rabies, according to health officials.
The Florida Department of Health said the raccoon was fighting with a dog in the 15000 block of De Havilland Ct. on Nov. 27.
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control picked the raccoon up and sent it to get tested for rabies. The test results were positive, health officials said.
No other details, including if the pet dog was injured, have been released.
Officials warn residents to avoid contact with any feral animals, and report any suspicious animals to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control by calling 561-233-1200.
Pet owners are also urged to:
- Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for your pets
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals
- If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance immediately and contact Animal Care and Control
- Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood
- Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly
Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that can be deadly to warm blooded animals and humans.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.