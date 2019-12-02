School safety town hall Monday night in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District is holding a workshop Monday night at Wellington High School in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office.
The goal is to empower parents on what to look out for in their kids when it comes to vaping, sexting, bullying and school threats.
“We’ve been hearing from parents saying they need help on these issues,” Ruthe Francis, Manager of the Department of Safe Schools said in a written statement. “We want to be a resource for parents. We want them to know where to turn to and what we are doing in our schools to keep students safe.”
Parents and community members are invited to attend. This is the fourth town hall this fall. Others have been held at Glades Central High School, Atlantic Community High School and Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Monday's workshop is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
