St. Lucie County deputy fatally shoots 16-year-old burglary suspect

An attempted burglary suspect was fatally shot during a confrontation with a deputy overnight near Fort Pierce.
According to St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, deputies responded to an attempted burglary call on Promenade Way at about 3:35 a.m. on Sunday.
A caller told the 911 dispatcher that two males in dark clothing wearing hoodies were trying to break into parked vehicles in the driveway.
Mascara says two deputies located a vehicle leaving the area and attempted a traffic stop at 3:46 a.m.
"The driver did not stop and fled from the deputies crashing at 25th Street and Edwards Road," Mascara said. "When our deputies approached the vehicle, the driver fled again, running over one deputy’s foot."
The deputies again followed the vehicle until it crashed again at approximately 3:51 a.m. near the intersection of 8th Street and Boston Avenue.
"The driver and passenger fled the vehicle on foot with both deputies following," Mascara said. “One deputy located the driver in the 900 block of Boston Ave. where he aggressively resisted all attempts to comply with the deputy, pulling a firearm and endangering the deputy’s life.”
At about 3:52 a.m., a deputy drew his service weapon and fired, striking the suspect.
"The deputies immediately began to render aid while waiting for Fire Rescue personnel, who ultimately pronounced the victim deceased at 4:05 a.m.," Mascara said. "Deputies described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 20 years of age."
Mascara said the second suspect from the vehicle has not been located.
Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave with pay. The incident is still under investigation.