Surf Dog Classic and Beach Bash held in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Hundreds of four-legged families took over Carlin Park in Jupiter on Sunday for the fifth annual Surf Dog Classic and Beach Bash.
"Furry Friends Adoption Clinic & Ranch" hosts the event each year, which includes the iconic and fun dog surfing contest.
Families enjoyed live music on the beach, taking holiday photos with Surfin' Santa, a pet talent show and a K-9 performance by the Jupiter Police Department.
All proceeds from the benefit "Furry Friends of Jupiter."
