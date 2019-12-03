Businesses prepared to keep customers warm during the cold weather

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Evelyn and Arthur owner Adrianne Weissman says if this week's temperatures are too cold for you, then you should look stylish.
"A vest, you can wear this with a t-shirt and for a little pop of fun. Because you know if it starts snowing here, you might have an issue."
No snow expected here, but Adrianne says she sold out on winter clothing she ordered over the summer. She had to order more.
"We went out and found things that would be fun."
Restaurants are also gearing up for those who can't tolerate temperatures below 70 degrees. At the Avocado Grill Restaurant, customers call ahead to ask one question.
Restaurant Manager Fredrik Olsson said, "Guests start to call asking if we have the heaters and of course we do. I would say the lower 60s already. Yes, yes, yes. lower 60s the Floridians are freaking out."
If customers miss the heat, the restaurant is ready.
We can definitely see an increase in the soup of the day."
