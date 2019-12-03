Deceased hammerhead shark washes up on Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Fire Rescue said a dead hammerhead shark washed up on the beach Tuesday morning, but the cause of death is unclear.
According to a tweet from the agency, an ocean rescue captain discovered the dead shark during his morning beach patrol about a quarter mile north of Atlantic Avenue.
Fire Rescue said officials with Florida Atlantic University will collect samples from the shark before they dispose of it.
