Detectives in Port St. Lucie looking for two missing, endangered girls
By WPTV Webteam | December 3, 2019 at 8:57 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 8:57 AM

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two teens they say are missing and endangered.

Kaylah Samantha Hodge, 15, was last seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Kaylah is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Kaylah may be in the company of 15-year- old Quiona Sanchez. Quiona was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black jeans and an Apple watch on her left wrist.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Kaylah Samantha Hodge and Quiona Sanchez is asked to contact Detective Meyer at 772-807-4400.

