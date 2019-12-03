Detectives in Port St. Lucie looking for two missing, endangered girls

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two teens they say are missing and endangered.
Kaylah Samantha Hodge, 15, was last seen Saturday at 7:30 p.m. She was reported missing early Sunday morning.
Kaylah is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials say Kaylah may be in the company of 15-year- old Quiona Sanchez. Quiona was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black jeans and an Apple watch on her left wrist.
She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Kaylah Samantha Hodge and Quiona Sanchez is asked to contact Detective Meyer at 772-807-4400.
