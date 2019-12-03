Group working to make holiday bright for Martin Co. children

STUART, Fla.-- The final push is on to provide a happy holiday season for needy children.
At the Martin County Fairgrounds, volunteers have begun the task of sorting thousands of toys that will be handed out to more than 3,000 kids.
The event is coordinated by the United Way of Martin County.
To make sure that everyone in need gets a gift, regardless of age, Nancy McCarthy with the United Way of Martin County has this request: “What we’re doing this year is try to get the community to donate gift cards or donate $25 so we can purchase gift cards to donate to those older children.”
The toys will be distributed in about two weeks.
Another way to give this holiday season, is to give your time. More volunteers are needed.
