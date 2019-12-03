Indian River County to continue Brightline fight in 2020

Indian River County plans to continue its fight for added safety measures along the train tracks as it fights the expansion of the Brightline high-speed rail train.
Len Sucsy said the train crossing at Dixie Highway and Osprey Street near his Hobe Sound home needs safety upgrades.
"High-speed trains cannot be at grade with vehicular traffic or pedestrians," Sucsy said.
While Hobe Sound is in Martin County, Sucsy's group, Citizens Against the Train , just put together a new video (watch below) featuring Indian River County Commissioner Bob Solari, who has been outspoken against the Brightline project.
Sucsy believes Brightline isn’t doing enough to make the rails safe.
"We reconciled ourselves that the train is coming, but it’s got to be safe. We are trying to educate the public about that," said Sucsy.
On Tuesday, Indian River County commissioners agreed to put the Citizens Against the Train video on the county's website after learning of the 40th death on Brightline's tracks over the past two years.
None of the deaths were caused by crew error or faulty equipment, and the majority have been suicides.
“And these trains are operating under 80 mph In Indian River County and throughout the Treasure Coast, this trains will be going 110 mph, 32 times a day," said Indian River County Commissioner Tim Zorc.
So far, the county has spent about $3.5 million dollars fighting the train, and has budgeted another $500,000.
A court hearing is expected sometime in 2020 on Indian River County’s challenge to Brightline, which plans service to Orlando in 2022.
In the meantime, the county will support State Sen. Debbie Mayfield’s efforts to get her High Speed Passenger Rail Safety Act through the state Legislature. That plan calls for added fencing and other safety measures.
