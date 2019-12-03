Motorcyclist strikes officer while speeding in Jupiter

Jupiter police are looking to locate a motorcyclist who sped through a school zone and struck an officer.
Police said a Traffic Unit officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist as he was speeding through a school zone on Central Blvd. on Monday.
The individual, who was riding a light blue Honda 900 CBR, refused to stop, then accelerated and struck the officer's hand and wrist. The motorcyclist then sped away and has not been caught.
Police said the first three letters of the motorcycle's license plate may be "MPK" or "MKP".
The stretch along Central Blvd. is near crossings for Lighthouse Elementary School. Parents in nearby Abacoa said traffic through the area is a concern.
"You would think that people seeing a cop, they would slow down," said Justina Barczynska.
If you have any information about this incident, or you recognize this individual, please contact the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.
