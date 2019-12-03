PBSO: Pet bulldog my have been stolen during burglary in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a family's bulldog that may have been stolen during a burglary.
According to PBSO, a home on Jamaica Dr. in suburban West Palm Beach was burglarized on Monday.
During the crime, a pet bulldog named Arthur was let out of his cage, and he was either stolen or he ran away, investigators said.
Arthur is a male bulldog, tan in color, weighing approximately 23 pounds.
According to surveillance images released by PBSO, the suspect or suspects may be driving a silver four-door sedan, make and model unknown.
If you have any information that can help locate Arthur, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
