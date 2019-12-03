PBSO: Pet bulldog possibly stolen during burglary

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a family's bulldog that may have been stolen during a burglary.
According to PBSO, a home on Jamaica Dr. in suburban West Palm Beach was burglarized on Monday.
During the crime, a pet bulldog named Arthur was let out of his cage, and he was either stolen or he ran away, investigators said.
Arthur is a male bulldog, tan in color, weighing approximately 23 pounds.
According to surveillance images released by PBSO, the suspect or suspects may be driving a silver four-door sedan, make and model unknown.
On the same day, approximately two miles away on Jackson Avenue, another French bulldog named Natallia was stolen. She is one year old with black fur and brown eyes.
If you have any information that can help locate Arthur or Natallia, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2019