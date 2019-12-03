17 people rescued from disabled boat east of Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The Coast Guard, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, rescued 17 people from a disabled vessel 17 miles east of Juno Beach on Saturday.
According to the Cost Guard, the rescue was made after the boat was reported overdue from the Bahamas headed to Boynton Beach.
The Cost Guard says 14 Haitian migrants, and three Bahamian migrants were on board the disabled vessel.
Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, the migrants received food, water and medical attention. They were then transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.
