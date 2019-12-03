Police looking for runaway missing, endangered teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla . — West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing, endangered runaway teen.
Police say 15-year-old Savannah Sweeney was last seen Monday at 6 a.m. at Village Blvd. after leaving for the school bus stop.
Savannah is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 95 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Her clothing description is unknown.
Anyone with information about Savannah Sweeney’s whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 561-822-1900 or 561-822-1684.
