Police target areas to improve driver, pedestrian safety in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are beginning a high-visibility enforcement detail to help keep drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians safe on the road.
Police say Palm Beach County ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for serious and deadly traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
The campaign runs now through May 15, 2020.
Officers will target Broadway from 36th Street to 59th Street, Okeechobee Boulevard, Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Banyan Boulevard from Dixie Highway to Tamarind Avenue.
The department says details like this one are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida, in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation.
All of this compliments the city's "Vision Zero" campaign to reduce serious and deadly injuries on West Palm Beach roadways.
Police say the goal of the enforcement effort is to increase awareness and compliance with traffic laws that protect pedestrians and bicyclists. Officers will focus on education, but violations may lead to warnings or citations depending on the situation.
Police say to keep you and others safe on the road, make sure you drive the speed limit, don't drive impaired and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Bicyclists should also obey traffic laws, ride in the direction of traffic and use lights when riding at night.
Pedestrians should also make sure they are visible to drivers at night, obey pedestrian signals and cross roads in crosswalks.