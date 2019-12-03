Protest held in front of The Geo Group headquarters in Boca Raton

A protest was held in front of The Geo Group in Boca Raton Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the group Ft. Lauderdale Food Not Bombs, several activists from an assortment of backgrounds attempted to shut down entry to the company's headquarters.
The Geo Group operates correctional facilities and has been the target of protests in the past. In August demonstrators held signs and chanted, demanding the closure of immigration detention centers around the country.
One sign held today by protesters said "rich get richer, poor get prison." Ft. Lauderdale Food Not Bombs said in its Facebook post that the demonstration was designed to call attention to what it called Geo's record of human rights abuses.
In the past The Geo Group has said that lies have been spread against the company based on "false rhetoric."
Several Boca Raton police units responded to the scene Tuesday.
According to one tweet, an organizer was arrested for using an amplifier to project his voice. That information has not been independently verified by FOX 29.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information if available.
