Sheriff's office warns public about a prayer scam

Sheriff Noel E. Stephen stated, “As we enter into our Christmas season always remember there are people that invest all their efforts into taking advantage of innocent people. Please be aware and remain vigilant to not fall prey to these thieves. Any legitimate person or organization should not be bothered nor afraid for you to ask questions and check their legitimacy. If you ever have a question or concern, contact the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office or Okeechobee City Police Department immediately."