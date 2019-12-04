Effort underway to combat suicide by rail

More money may be on the way to support suicide prevention in South Florida.
Brightline and 211 Helpline are teaming up with state lawmakers to try to make it all happen.
State Representative Mike Caruso announced his filing of an appropriations bill asking for half a million dollars to support 211 and awareness campaigns.
In a week where Brightline made headlines for being the deadliest rail company in the country, the company's president Patrick Goddard said a majority –- close to 75 percent of Brightline deaths-- are actually suicides. Now he's looking for a way to help.
“We want to look for a way to intercept people who are feeling alone or are in a bad place before they approach the train tracks,” Goddard said.
If you or someone you know needs help, the 211 Helpline is staffed 24/7 with trained suicide prevention counselors.
Scripps Only Content 2019