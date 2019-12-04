First responders save woman, dog from canal in Martin County

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Martin County first responders rescued a woman and her dog after a car went into a canal Tuesday night.
The unidentified woman in her 20s crashed into the canal at Southwest Farm Road and Silver Fox Lane in Indiantown around 9 p.m., sheriff’s office spokeswomen Christine Weiss told FOX 29.
Anthony Blachowski, who was recently promoted to sergeant, saw the car was sinking with her in it. He removed his heavy gear, jumped into the water and was able to pull her to shore, Weiss said.
As fire rescue assisted, the woman said "my dog is in the car," according to Weiss.
EMT Dan McCarthy jumped into the canal and rescued the dog.
