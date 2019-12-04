Mobile home damaged by fire near Palm Beach Gardens

A mobile home was severely damaged by fire early Wednesday morning near Palm Beach Gardens.
The fire occurred overnight at a home off Plumosa Lane around 4 a.m.
There was heavy smoke and fire coming through the roof when Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene. Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue arrived shortly afterward.
A Florida Power and Light truck arrived at the scene to cut the power off to the home.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The unit was severely damaged, and the cause of fire is under investigation.
No injuries have been reported.
