PBSO reminder: Notify alarm company of your permit number

PBSO reminder: Notify alarm company of your permit number
December 4, 2019 at 6:14 AM EST - Updated December 4 at 11:23 AM

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has an important message to keep your homes secure this holiday season -- make sure your alarm company has your six-digit permit number.

Law enforcement needs that number to respond to an alarm.

The Palm Beach County Alarm Ordinance went into effect in 1988 and requires everyone operating a burglar alarm system within Palm Beach County to register their alarm system.

If you have any questions, call the Alarm Unit 561-688-3695 or visit the PBSO alarm unit website.

Keep your homes secure this holiday season. Make sure your alarm company has your 6 digit permit number, as it is...

Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Scripps Only Content 2019