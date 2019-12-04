PBSO reminds residents to alert alarm company of your permit number

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has an important message to keep your homes secure this holiday season -- make sure your alarm company has your six-digit permit number.
Law enforcement needs that number to respond to an alarm.
The Palm Beach County Alarm Ordinance went into effect in 1988 and requires everyone operating a burglar alarm system within Palm Beach County to register their alarm system.
If you have any questions, call the Alarm Unit 561-688-3695 or visit the PBSO alarm unit website.
