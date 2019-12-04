2 people shot near Boys and Girls Club in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One male and a female were injured in a shooting Tuesday night and transported to a local hospital by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue.
Witnesses told FOX 29 they appeared to be teens.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue I and North 31st Street across the street from the Boys and Girls Club of St. Lucie County and Chester A. Moore Elementary.
At least 10 shots were fired, witnesses said.
Witnesses also said it sounded like there were two groups shooting at each other.
The conditions of the youths were not known, and Fort Pierce police have not identified any suspects.
