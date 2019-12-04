Woman escapes burning car in Delray Beach

It was a close call for a woman in Delray Beach on Wednesday when the console of her car spontaneously caught fire, authorities say.
Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the woman was driving her Hyundai Sonata on SW 10th St. when the flames broke out.
The fire was so sudden and scary, she crashed her vehicle into a fence near Pinegrove Elementary School.
Amazingly, Fire Rescue officials said the woman escaped with only minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
A photo showed the center console inside the vehicle charred and melted, and the seats and dashboard covered in ash.
Investigators are now trying to determine what sparked the fire.
