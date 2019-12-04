15-year-old boy missing in West Palm Beach

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who may be with his non-custodial father.
Police said the child, Isaiah Guillame, was observed by his mother's friend voluntarily entering a black Chrysler 300 with his father, Marc Guillaume.
The vehicle has Florida tag LCZx47 and is a rental car.
Police said a year ago Marc Guillame attempted to have Isaiah board a flight to Massachusetts.
Police said they do not believe Isaiah is not believed to be in danger, but his mother has full custody.
