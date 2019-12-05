Car crash victim inspired to pursue nursing after cared for by hospital nurse

Madison Watson was a senior in high school when she was rushed to the hospital. She spent 12 days thereafter a car crash in Stuart last year.
"I fractured my pelvis in three different places."
A nurse at St. Mary's Medical Center stood out to her.
"She just came in after she was done with her shift and talked to me for like 2 hours at night. We were just talking and it was so nice to have someone to talk to," Madison said.
Jenna Martin is an ICU stepdown nurse at the hospital.
"When they know you are seeing me as a person and you are going to take care of all of my needs, not just my physical but you are going to look out for my emotional and spiritual well-being as well."
Madison was thinking of majoring in business or teaching. Now because of the nurse, she's a nursing student.
"I was actually sitting in my hospital bed and that's when we paid the deposit to come to Palm Beach Atlantic, I called and changed my major."
The university says students like Madison are in demand.
Jen Kuretski oversees the graduate nursing program at PBAU. "Over 40 percent of Florida nurses are baby boomers. And they are expected to retire in the next 10 years, and we don't have enough young nurses coming into health care to replace the nurses that will be retiring."
She says the university is trying to recruit.
"Here at PBA we are increasing enrollment and providing more opportunities so that we can meet that rising demand."
Meanwhile, Jenna the nurse left a lasting impression.
"It's encouraging for us to see what we do also have an impact beyond the hospital setting."
And Madison hopes to one day leave an impression, too.
"In the medical field, you want to be passionate about it," she added.
