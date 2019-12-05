Dozens diagnosed with scabies at Jupiter Medical Center

Dozens of medical care providers at Jupiter Medical Center, along with a patient, were diagnosed with the contagious and painful skin condition scabies last month.
According to a spokesperson, a critical care cancer patient was admitted to Jupiter Medical Center in early November.
During the course of treatment, the patient was found to be infected with scabies.
A spokesperson said the patient and 40 other medical care providers at the hospital were diagnosed with scabies and treated. The case was isolated to one patient and one unit of the medical center, which has been decontaminated.
In a statement to FOX 29 a spokesperson said:
According to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, a case of scabies at Jupiter Medical Center was reported to the agency on Dec. 4.
Since then, the health department has been working closely with Jupiter Medical Center to monitor the situation, continue surveillance, and ensure proper protocols are being followed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said scabies is caused by an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite. The microscopic scabies mite burrows into the upper layer of the skin, where it lives and lays its eggs.
The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash. The scabies mite is usually spread by direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.
According to the CDC, scabies is contagious and can be spread quickly by close body contact. Nursing homes, extended-care facilities, and prisons are often sites of scabies outbreaks.
To learn more about scabies, click here.
