Groundbreaking held for new West Palm rental community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- There’s a major addition coming to West Palm Beach’s warehouse district.
On Thursday city leaders and developers officially broke ground on The District Flats. The 178-unit multi-family development will be located on Blanche Street and will include an amenities area with a gym, a cafe and a pool. There will also be a component of affordable housing available.
“The city has a tremendous need for affordable housing and I’m glad that Eastwind Development was willing to provide a potion of that," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said.
36 units will be available for workforce housing. Leasing is expected to start next fall.
