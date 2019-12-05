It's the gift that keeps on giving.
Starting on Thursday, you can get an iconic and delicious Publix Chicken Tender Sub for $6.99. They're normally $8.99.
According to Publix, the deal will run through next Wednesday, Dec. 11, and it applies to a whole Chicken Tender Sub.
The Facebook page Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? broke the news by posting, "It’s a Christmas miracle at Publix 🎄🎁"
You can skip the line and order your Chicken Tender Sub online by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.