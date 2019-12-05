Suburban Boca Raton beauty store targeted again

A suburban Boca Raton beauty store has been targeted again.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Ulta Beauty lost more than $2,000 in merchandise on November 20, 2019.
Investigators said multiple fragrance sets were stolen from the store in the 9800 block of Glades Road and the suspects took off in a black vehicle which was waiting for them.
The same store lost more than $8,000 in supplies following a series of thefts on May 4, 15, and 18, 2019.
And in June, police say more than $5,000 in merchandise was taken from the ULTA Beauty at 1636 S. Federal Highway in Delray Beach.
If you have information about any of these crimes you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2019