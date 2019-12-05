West Palm Beach business owners can help police fight crime

West Palm Beach police are reaching out to business owners for help in keeping the York community safe.
Surveillance cameras owned by businesses could give police what they hope will be an extra edge through the Community Connect program.
Special software is what allows police to tap into cameras in real-time. It can work on existing or new cameras. Participation means allowing police to access publicly facing security cameras remotely.
"We all have this goal of keeping the city of West Palm Beach safe, and everyone that is committed to that is gonna make a big difference," said Police Chief Frank Adderley.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, there has been a similar program in effect in suburban Lake Worth for at least two years.
If you're a business owner who wants to get involved in the Community Connect program, call Neil Morgan at 772-539-2261.
