100-foot Christmas tree lit in Delray Beach

The holiday spirit sprung to life on Thursday night in Delray Beach... and it was a tall order indeed!
A 100-foot Christmas tree was lit during a special and festive ceremony.
The annual Christmas tree lighting is one of the biggest events of the year in Delray Beach.
You can visit the tree, which is located at Old School Square Park on NE 2nd Ave., every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1.
Delray Beach was just named one of the 50 best Christmas towns in America by CountryLiving.
