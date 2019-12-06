Mom of baby found in dumpster fights to throw out confession

The mother accused of putting her newborn baby inside a West Boca Raton dumpster is asking the court to throw out her confession to detectives.
Rafaelle Sousa was arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies after a newborn baby was found inside a dumpster last May.
PBSO said Sousa told detectives she delivered the child then wrapped her in a bag before putting her in the dumpster.
Sousa’s lawyers filed a motion to suppress her statements made to PBSO detectives, including that confession. Her lawyer argues Sousa was not read her Miranda rights properly before speaking with detectives.
Sousa is from Brazil and only speaks and writes in Portuguese. The motion alleges detectives failed to give Sousa a core warning enshrined in Miranda and she was never advised that any statement she made would be used against her in court.
Sousa agreed to a DNA sample and spoke with investigators without her husband present at the time.
A hearing to discuss this motion is set for December 19.
READ THE MOTION:
Rafaella Sousa Motion to Suppress Statements by Contact 5 on Scribd
