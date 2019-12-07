Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The FBI says it's not ready to release the identity of the Saudi aviation student who killed three people at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. An official also said during a news conference Friday night that it would not comment on the shooter's possible motivations. She says there are reports circulating, but the FBI “deals only in facts." The student opened fire in a classroom Friday morning, killing three people before a sheriff's deputy fatally shot him. A national security expert is warning against jumping to conclusions. He says just because the shooter was a Saudi national doesn't mean it was a terrorist attack.