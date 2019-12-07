Police officers actions in shootout draw questions

The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez says they believe it was police gunfire killed the 27-year-old during the shootout with two robbery suspects.
“The way the police handled the situation it was, it was a nightmare,” says Louis Orodonez.
“They just unload their weapons.”
The shootout in Miramar followed the chase of a highjacked UPS van from Coral Gables after a robbery attempt at a jewelry store.
Miami Dade Police Chief Juan Perez says the blame rests with the two suspects.
“The officers were victimized as well by being shot at,” Perez says.
Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton Police Chief says investigations into what happened and how officers reacted will likely take months.
“What the investigation has to determine is did each officer who discharged a firearm and I believe there was 11 different officers, were they justified in deploying deadly force, each one,” Scott says.
