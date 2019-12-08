Fort Pierce veterans react to NAS Pensacola shooting

FORT PIERCE, Fla. -- A large number of the visitors we spoke to at the National Navy UDT Seal Museum in Fort Pierce were veterans.
They were also shocked that 2 active shooter situations (Pearl Harbor and Pensacola) happened at two different military installations within the same week.
Museum patron, Andrew Staiger says, “That’s supposed to be one of the most secure places in the country is a military base and I was thinking back what happened a few years ago where they had a service member who killed some people on base and I was hoping it wasn’t another service member doing it.”
According to Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis Friday’s shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola was a member of the Saudi military training at the facility.
The shooter opened fire in a classroom building there killing three people before he was killed by responding Escambia County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Staiger says he wants to see a harder line drawn, “Just need to be a little more secure and I think they need to stop bringing over people from other countries to train here if they’re going to be shooting at us.”
Other veterans at the museum like Pete Bauer says he thinks the change needs to come closer to home,” I’m very upset I’m tired of all this gun violence and we as a country are not doing anything to stop it.”
Since 1993 according to CNN, there have been 20 shooting at US military installments.
