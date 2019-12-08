Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Lane Kiffin is the new coach at Ole Miss. Kiffin resigned from Florida Atlantic shortly after the Owls' 49-6 win over UAB in the Conference USA title game. He will be introduced by Ole Miss on Monday. Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at Florida Atlantic. He's 61-34 in parts of eight seasons as a college head coach at Tennessee, USC and FAU. Kiffin takes over an Ole Miss program that hasn’t produced a winning season since going 10-3 in 2015 and winning the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels went 4-8 this season.