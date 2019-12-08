Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A US official says the Saudi student who fatally shot three sailors at Naval Air Station Pensacola had hosted a dinner party earlier in the week to watch videos of mass shootings. The official says a second Saudi student who attended the party recorded video outside the classroom building where the shooting was happening. The official also says 10 Saudi students are being held at the base and that several others are unaccounted for. The official spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal investigators. The FBI says the dead shooter was a 21-year-old member of the Royal Saudi Air Force.