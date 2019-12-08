Woman dies in car crash Saturday night in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old Boynton Beach woman died in a crash Saturday night.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) says Dorothy Hagan Black was driving a 2009 Honda Civic westbound on Lantana Road in the left turn lane for the intersection of Grand Lacuna Blvd at 10:20 p.m.
According to PBSO, Black entered the intersection and turned in front of a 2019 Mercedes C63.
A violent collision occurred as the Mercedes impacted the passenger side of Black's Civic.
Both occupants of the Mercedes were transported to Delray Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash.
Dorothy Hagan Black was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Scripps Only Content 2019